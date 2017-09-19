PHOTOS | Cleveland Cavaliers uniforms through the years

(Photo: Instagram (DJStephFloss))

CLEVELAND - Late last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled their new 'Statement' jerseys, which will be a part of the team's new Nike uniform set.

With Cavs training camp just a week away and the team preparing to debut their latest threads, we took a look back at all the different looks the team has worn dating back to the team's debut in 1970.

Whether it's the Austin Carr wine and gold, Mark Price blue and orange or the black sleeved championship jerseys of 2016, let us know what your favorite Cavs look is on Facebook and Twitter.

