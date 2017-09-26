On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that veteran free agent guard Dwyane Wade will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers once he clears waivers on Wednesday.
With that, Wade will rejoin close friend and former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James, reuniting arguably basketball's favorite bromance.
Both members of the 2003 NBA Draft class, Wade and James have maintained a close relationship that has spanned the better part of two decades and has seen them go from rivals to teammates not once, but now twice.
With the two set to once again suit up alongside each other, let's take a look at their relationship and the journey that has led to their reunion on the 2017-18 Cavs.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs