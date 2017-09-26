PHOENIX - FEBRUARY 15: Dwyane Wade #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Eastern Conference stand during the National Anthem before the 58th NBA All-Star Game, part of 2009 NBA All-Star Weekend at US Airways Center on February 15, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2009 Getty Images)

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that veteran free agent guard Dwyane Wade will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers once he clears waivers on Wednesday.

With that, Wade will rejoin close friend and former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James, reuniting arguably basketball's favorite bromance.

Both members of the 2003 NBA Draft class, Wade and James have maintained a close relationship that has spanned the better part of two decades and has seen them go from rivals to teammates not once, but now twice.

With the two set to once again suit up alongside each other, let's take a look at their relationship and the journey that has led to their reunion on the 2017-18 Cavs.

