RECAP | Cleveland Cavaliers complete double-digit comeback, beat Chicago Bulls 119-112

CLEVELAND - Despite falling behind by double-digits in the first quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a second-half comeback over the Chicago Bulls, picking up a 119-112 victory to advance to 3-1 on the season on Tuesday night.

What follows is a running recap of the Cavs' comeback, complete with highlights, score updates. stats and analysis.

Final: Cavs 119, Bulls 112

LeBron James: 34 points, 13 assists

Kevin Love: 20 points, 12 rebounds

Jeff Green: 16 points:

Dwyane Wade: 11 points

4:00 remaining in the 4th: Cavs 116, Bulls 105

Cavs push their lead even further out thanks to a pair of LeBron free throws and a Love layup off a LeBron assist. With some conservative basketball, the Cavs should put this one away.

5:35 remaining in the 4th: Cavs 112, Bulls 105

Bulls had cut the Cavs' advantage to 3, but Cavs push it back out with a Jae Crowder 3, LeBron layup and Kevin Love free throw. Cavs will look to close this one out up 7 down the stretch.

8:37 remaining in the 4th: Cavs 106, Bulls 98

Cavs start off the fourth quarter on a 14-7 lead and are threatening to take a double-digit lead. Big effort off the bench for Jeff Green, who has 16 points for the Cavs.

End of 3rd: Bulls 92, Cavs 91

Cavs pushed to take a sizable lead, but allowed Chicago back in it late in the quarter. LeBron up to 27 points, while Green has 14 and Wade has 11. Rough shooting night from deep for the Cavs, who are 12-of-27 from 3-point range. Justin Holiday is up to 23 points for Chicago after a 10-point third.

8:50 remaining in 3rd: Cavs 74, Bulls 72

Cavs take their first lead of the game -- and since their Friday victory against the Milwaukee Bucks -- when Tristan Thompson slams it home off a J.R. Smith assist. Bulls call timeout to try to stop the bleeding.

Halftime: Bulls 68, Cavs 65

A LeBron James 3 cuts the Bulls lead to just three points heading into halftime. James leads all scorers with 23 points, while Jeff Green has added 11 off the bench.

Dwyane Wade has 6 points on 3 of 3 shooting in his bench debut for the Cavs and provided this highlight with a vintage turnaround jumper.

End of 1st: Bulls 38, Cavs 28

Miserable defensive quarter for the Cavs, who allowed the Bulls to convert on 15 of their 28 attempts from the field. LeBron leads all scorers with 12 points as Tyronn Lue dug deep into his bench, playing 9 players in the first quarter.

3:10 remaining in the 1st: Bulls 28, Cavs 19

Bulls continue their hot shooting (11 of 20) while Tyronn Lue mixes up his lineups with Jeff Green, Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert each seeing first-quarter minutes.

8:51 remaining in the 1st: Bulls 12, Cavs 2

A sloppy start for the Cavs, who fall behind by double-digits early. Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen has 6 early points, while guard Jerian Grant has 5 points.

Also of note: LeBron James has now tied Zydrunas Ilgauskas with his 771st career game, good for the most in team history.

Pregame

