RECAP | Cleveland Cavaliers host annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers unofficially kicked off their 2017-18 season with their annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Gold team -- primarily comprised of the Cavs backups -- beat the Wine squad by a score of 58-56 in an exhibition that lasted just less than three quarters

LeBron James did not participate following an ankle injury suffered in training camp earlier this week. Live updates from the scrimmage follow, with a link to the replay posted below.

FINAL: Wine 58, Gold 56

Scrimmage comes to an abrupt end with a few seconds left in the third quarter. Cavs proceed to give away t-shirts, holding shooting contest for fans in attendance. Observations to follow.

6:13 remaining in the third quarter

Gold team leads 47-43. Kevin Love is finding his stroke from outside, but the Wine team is staying ahead, primarily thanks to the play of Kyle Korver.

Halftime: Gold 37, Wine 33

Derrick Rose converts on a driving layup through contact to end the first half. Worth noting that Dwyane Wade has now switched sides to the Gold team, which is primarily made up of the team's backups.

Tough to put a lot of stock in a game LeBron's not playing in, but it sure seems like the Cavs are committed to still shooting a lot of 3-pointers.

4:05 left in the second quarter

Reserve big man Ante Zizic, who the Cavs acquired in the Kyrie Irving trade, putting together a strong quarter for the Wine team. Official box score has him at 4 points, but he's scored the last 6. 29-22 Gold.

End of the first quarter: Gold 20, Wine 13

Iman Shumpert put together a strong first quarter for the Gold squad, hitting multiple shots from outside. Starters played for about 7 minutes with a running clock keeping things going.

Of note for the Wine: A nice and-1 drive for Dwyane Wade over Tristan Thompson. Official box score has Wade with 8 points, Shumpert and Jose Calderon with 7 apiece, although it doesn't seem to be following the game to a T.

Starting lineups:

Wine: Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, J.R. Smith, Jae Crowder, Kevin Love

Gold: Jose Calderon, Iman Shumpert, Kyle Korver, Jeff Green, Tristan Thompson

