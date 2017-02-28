WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

REPORT: Andrew Bogut to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers

David DeNatale, WKYC 8:03 PM. EST February 28, 2017

According to The Vertical and ESPN, veteran center Andrew Bogut will join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bogut, who had his contract bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers after a trade from Dallas, joins Deron Williams as the second high-profile veteran to join the defending World Champions this week. 

Shams Charania of the Vertical and Marc Stein of ESPN both reported the news of the 32-year-old Australian coming to the Cavs. 

Bogut is averaging 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in 26 games played this season.  His career average is nearly a double-double per game with 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, plus 1.6 blocked shots. His ability to protect the rim is something the Cavaliers have lacked since Timofey Mozgov left for the Lakers in free agency after the 2015-16 season.

Cavs fans remember Bogut playing for the Golden State Warriors in each of the past two NBA Finals matchups. His knee injury in Game 4 of the 2016 Finals was one of the turning points in the series.

 

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers agree to terms with Deron Williams, target Andrew Bogut

WKYC

LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers will benefit from addition of Deron Williams

WKYC

Kyle Korver: Deron Williams an incredible fit for Cleveland Cavaliers: Photos

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories