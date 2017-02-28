REPORT: Andrew Bogut to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: Andrew Bogut #6 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day held at American Airlines Center on September 26, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

According to The Vertical and ESPN, veteran center Andrew Bogut will join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bogut, who had his contract bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers after a trade from Dallas, joins Deron Williams as the second high-profile veteran to join the defending World Champions this week.

Shams Charania of the Vertical and Marc Stein of ESPN both reported the news of the 32-year-old Australian coming to the Cavs.

Andrew Bogut has committed to sign with Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2017

Bogut began notifying other teams tonight that the Australian intends to sign with the Cavs when he clears waivers, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 1, 2017

Bogut is averaging 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in 26 games played this season. His career average is nearly a double-double per game with 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, plus 1.6 blocked shots. His ability to protect the rim is something the Cavaliers have lacked since Timofey Mozgov left for the Lakers in free agency after the 2015-16 season.

Cavs fans remember Bogut playing for the Golden State Warriors in each of the past two NBA Finals matchups. His knee injury in Game 4 of the 2016 Finals was one of the turning points in the series.

