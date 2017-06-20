REPORT | Bulls G Jimmy Butler tells Cleveland Cavaliers he wants to stay in Chicago

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 12: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at The Quicken Loans Arena on May 12, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler, 2015 NBAE)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly been burning up phone lines trying to make a trade to add either Chicago Bulls G Jimmy Butler or Indiana Pacers F Paul George.

According to TNT and NBA.com's David Aldridge, Butler apparently wants to stay in the Windy City.

Per source, Jimmy Butler has informed Cavs that he wants to stay in Chicago rather than be traded to Cleveland. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported by Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley that Cavaliers stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had reached out to Butler to gauge his interest in joining the Wine and Gold.

The Cavaliers are rumored to be among a bevy of teams interested in Paul George, according to ESPN's Marc Stein:

The Clippers, Rockets, Wizards and, yes, Cavs are among the teams that have also talked Paul George trades with Indiana, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

In George's case, activity could come prior to Thursday's NBA Draft as the Pacers apparently want a top-5 pick in exchange for their four-time All Star.

The team to watch is the Los Angeles Lakers, who traded former Cavalier Timofey Mozgov along with D'Angelo Russell, and the No. 27 pick to the Nets for Brook Lopez on Tuesday in a move that will open up considerable salary cap space in the future.

