REPORT | Carmelo Anthony adds Cleveland Cavaliers as acceptable team for trade

Feb 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) yells to the crowd after hitting a three-point basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports, Adam Hunger)

CLEVELAND - As the Cavaliers prepare to hold their Media Day on Monday and tip off training camp next week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that they may be in the running for the services of New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.

Via Twitter, Wojnarowski broke the story on Friday evening:

Story filed to ESPN: Carmelo Anthony has expanded the list of teams with which he'd accept a trade -- including the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Anthony's renewed interest in joining the Cavaliers comes after the Knicks were apparently unable to make a trade with the Rockets. Houston is Anthony's preferred trade destination.

Wojnarowski adds that the Knicks made a preliminary call to the Cavaliers on Monday, but the two sides did not exchange trade ideas.

There have been endless Carmelo-to-Cleveland rumors since LeBron James' return to the Wine and Gold in 2014. The rumblings picked up in February when there were reports that James himself was pushing the Cavs to trade Kevin Love to New York for Anthony. When Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers in July, there were more stories about a potential trade. But nothing materialized.

The 33-year-old Anthony is expected to be at the Knicks' Media Day on Monday.

