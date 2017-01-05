Report: Cavaliers to acquire guard Kyle Korver from Hawks

(Photo: Getty Images)

Reinforcements may be coming to the Cavaliers' injury plagued roster.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the defending NBA Champions are set to acquire Hawks shooting specialist Kyle Korver.

Wojnarowski tweeted the following just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night:

Vertical Sources with @ShamsCharania: Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

Korver was an All-Star in 2015 and is averaging 9.5 points per game this season. He is known for his deadly accurate shooting from 3-point range, shooting just under 43% from long range for his career and leading the league in that category three times.