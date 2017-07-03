Report: Chauncey Billups withdraws from consideration to lead Cleveland Cavaliers' front office

Chauncey Billups #1 of the Detroit Pistons in a game against the Golden State Warriors on November 12, 2013 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Photo: Rocky Widner, 2013 NBAE)

CLEVELAND - Chauncey Billups has reportedly withdrawn from considerations to be the Cleveland Cavaliers' next general manager, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The team met with Billups several times and reportedly offered him a five-year deal.

Billups played 17 years in the NBA, most notably as a member of the Detroit Pistons, where he helped lead them to the 2004 NBA title.

