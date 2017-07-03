Report: Chauncey Billups withdraws from consideration to lead Cleveland Cavaliers' front office

CLEVELAND - Chauncey Billups has reportedly withdrawn from considerations to be the Cleveland Cavaliers' next general manager, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for Cleveland's President of Basketball Operations job, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017
The team met with Billups several times and reportedly offered him a five-year deal.
Billups played 17 years in the NBA, most notably as a member of the Detroit Pistons, where he helped lead them to the 2004 NBA title.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs