Report: Chauncey Billups withdraws from consideration to lead Cleveland Cavaliers' front office

WKYC 11:59 AM. EDT July 03, 2017

CLEVELAND - Chauncey Billups has reportedly withdrawn from considerations to be the Cleveland Cavaliers' next general manager, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The team met with Billups several times and reportedly offered him a five-year deal.

Billups played 17 years in the NBA, most notably as a member of the Detroit Pistons, where he helped lead them to the 2004 NBA title. 

