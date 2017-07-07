REPORT | Cleveland Cavaliers agree on one-year contract with Jeff Green

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 22: Jeff Green #34 of the Orlando Magic looks on during a game against the New York Knicks on December 22, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. (Photo: Brian Babineau, 2016 NBAE)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly added another veteran to join their bench as the team continues to re-tool in this offseason.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Cavs have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.3 million dollar minimum contract with veteran forward Jeff Green.

Cavs have agreed with Jeff Green on a 2.3M l, 1-year minimum deal, sources say — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 7, 2017

Green is 30-years-old and has played nine seasons in the NBA for the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Orlando Magic. He missed all of the 2011-12 season due to an aortic aneurysm.

Green's best year was in 2014-15, when he averaged 17.6 points per game for the Celtics. In 69 games for the Magic in 2016-17, Green averaged 9.2 points per game. He missed the last night games of the year with a back injury.

Cavaliers Head Coach Ty Lue has some experience working with Green for two seasons in Boston when he was an assistant coach for Doc Rivers. That connection, plus some assistance from LeBron James, may have paid off according to Windhorst.

LeBron James had active conversations with Jeff Green before decision to sign with Cavs, sources said. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 8, 2017

There may be more reinforcements coming to the Wine and Gold. Yahoo/The Vertical's Shams Charania reports that the Atlanta Hawks have reached a buyout with Jamal Crawford. The Cavs are one of the teams to have reportedly expressed interest in signing the 37-year-old sharpshooting guard.

