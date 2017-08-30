REPORT | Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics finalize trade, Cavs get 2020 2nd round pick

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 17, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler, 2017 NBAE)

CLEVELAND - After days of haggling over additional compensation, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have finalized their trade package on Wednesday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports the Cavaliers will receive a 2020 second round draft pick to complete the trade that had been completed last week. WKYC Channel 3's Dave Chudowsky has confirmed Wojarowski's report.

The pick originally belonged to the Miami Heat.

The Cavaliers had reservations about the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn's 2018 1st round draft pick, after they had Thomas in for a physical last Friday.

Thomas is recovering from a hip injury that he aggravated during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers in May. The Cavs reportedly felt that Boston had underscored the severity of the injury during the course of negotiations and sought additional compensation.

"There's never been an indication that I wouldn't be back, and there's never been an indication that this is something messing up my career," Thomas told Wojnarowski on Tuesday. "Maybe I am not going to be back as soon this season as everyone wants me to be, but I'm going to be back, and I'm going to be the same player again. No doctor has told me anything different than that."

Thomas is coming off of the best season of his career, averaging just under 29 points per game. He is a two-time NBA All-Star and will be eligible for free agency after next season.

Wednesday's news also closes the book on Kyrie Irving's time as a Cleveland Cavalier. The 4-time All-Star shocked everyone in July when it was reported that he had asked the Cavs for a trade. A big part of Irving's desire to escape the city he helped bring a world championship to in 2016 appeared to be a fractured relationship with LeBron James, with ESPN reporting that Irving had grown "tired of being Robin to James' Batman."

