REPORT | Cleveland Cavaliers gave below-market salary offer to Chauncey Billups

The Cleveland Cavaliers are continuing to function without a general manager or head of basketball operations, and money seems to be at the center of the issue.

According to a story written by ESPN's Chris Haynes and Marc J. Spears, the Cavs' initial offer to Chauncey Billups started at just $1.5 million dollars annually and ended up being at $2 million when he refused the position.

By comparison, the duo cites league sources saying that $4 million dollars is the average salary for someone in the role of president of basketball operations for an NBA franchise.

Sources also tell Spears and Haynes that financial compensation wasn't the only factor as to why the 40-year-old Billups turned down the job, but it played a part.

One of the issues reportedly at the core of the divorce between Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and former GM David Griffin was money. Griffin was one of the lowest paid front office executives in the league and watched as other key members of the organization received pay raises after the Cavs captured the NBA Championship in 2016.

