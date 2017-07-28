REPORT | Cleveland Cavaliers have received trade offers from six teams for Kyrie Irving

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

It's now been a week since ESPN first reported that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We now have a better idea of which teams are attempting to acquire the disgruntled star guard.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, while 20 teams initially expressed interest upon news of Irving's request, six have since made "legitimate" offers. Per the ESPN reporter, the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Miami Heat have each made proposals to Cleveland in an effort to trade for the 4-time All-Star.

Four of those teams -- the Spurs, Timberwolves, Knicks and Heat -- were on the list of desired destinations Irving presented to the Cavs when he requested a trade earlier this month, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes. The Suns have long been thought to be one of the teams with the ability to put together one of the most desirable packages to acquire Irving, but are reportedly unwilling to part with first-round pick Josh Jackson.

The Clippers, who traded Cleveland the unprotected 2011 first-round pick that eventually became Irving, had not previously been linked to the Cavs in rumored trade talks this offseason.

According to Wojnarowski, Cleveland is seeking a deal that resembles the package the Denver Nuggets received from New York in exchange for Carmelo Anthony in 2011. Such deal would require the Cavs to receive a combination of young players, win-now veterans and draft picks.

“Kyrie is a core piece of what we’ve done, a tremendous player who has made great contributions to this franchise,” new Cavs general manager Koby Altman said earlier this week.

While Altman wouldn't deny Irving had requested a trade, he referred to the team's situation with the 25-year-old guard as "fluid."

Whether or not a team will be able to put together an offer to Cleveland's liking remains to be seen. But we now have a clearer picture of which suitors are attempting to do just that.

