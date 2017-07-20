Report: Cleveland Cavaliers in 'serious talks' with Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks shoots a free throw during a game against the Boston Celtics on January 18, 2017 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Brian Babineau, 2017 NBAE)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in "serious talks" with New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday.

Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cavs on a 1-year deal, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 20, 2017

Rose averaged 32.5 minutes and 18 points per game last season, his first season with the Knicks.

Prior to that, Rose spent seven injury-plagued seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

