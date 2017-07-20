WKYC
Close

Report: Cleveland Cavaliers in 'serious talks' with Derrick Rose

WKYC 11:39 AM. EDT July 20, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in "serious talks" with New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday.

Rose averaged 32.5 minutes and 18 points per game last season, his first season with the Knicks.

Prior to that, Rose spent seven injury-plagued seasons with the Chicago Bulls. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories