Report: Cleveland Cavaliers sign Derrick Williams to 10-day contract

CLEVELAND - Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers have signed free agent Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract.

The report says that Williams, 25, cleared waivers Wednesday and is expected to join the team by Thursday night's game in Oklahoma City.

Williams was released by the Miami Heat on Monday after averaging 5.9 points 2.9 rebounds through 25 games this season. Prior to that, he's spent time with the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves.

By signing a 10-day contract, Williams has some leverage should the Cavs choose to make a trade prior to the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline.

Williams was the second pick of the 2011 draft.

