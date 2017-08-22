REPORT | Cleveland Cavaliers talking to Boston Celtics about Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas deal

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics in the second half during Game Two in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 21, 2015. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2015 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It's been a month since ESPN first reported that Kyrie Irving asked the Cleveland Cavaliers for a trade and the franchise has yet to acquiesce the disgruntled guard's request.

That, however, could soon change. And the Cavs might not only soon trade their star guard -- they may send him to a rival.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Cleveland has engaged with the Boston Celtics in "active trade discussions" regarding a deal that would see the Cavs send Irving to Boston in exchange for All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas. The Cavs and Celtics have met in the playoffs in two of the past three years, including this past season's Eastern Conference Finals, which Cleveland won four games to one.

Listed at 5-foot-9, Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game in the 2016-17 season while leading Boston to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. In addition to Thomas, the Celtics possess several desirable assets, including forward Jaylen Brown, rookie Jayson Tatum and an unprotected 2018 draft pick from the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Boston forward Jae Crowder and multiple picks are also being discussed in the potential trade.

In July, ESPN reported Irving had asked the Cavs for a trade in part because he was "tired of being Robin to [LeBron] James' Batman." Cleveland, however, has been patient in seeking a deal for Irving, perhaps in part because it lacked substantial offers for the 4-time All-Star.

Earlier this month, Wojnarowski reported that the Cavs were already preparing for life after James, who can opt out of his three-year contract with Cleveland next summer.

Based on the reported deal the Cavs could be nearing, that could very well be the case.

