REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers to hold tryouts with Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich, Lance Stephenson

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have long been in the market for a backup point guard, as well as depth at other positions, and such help very well might be on the way.

According to a report from ESPN, the Cavaliers are set to hold free-agent tryouts with point guards Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich, as well as small forward Lance Stephenson on Wednesday.

Despite a 7-8 record through the month of January, the Cavaliers hold a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, as well as a seven-game advantage over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.

Adding depth could allow the Cavaliers (32-15) to build up their lead rather than just hold onto it as the Toronto Raptors, Pacers and Chicago Bulls fight their ways through struggles, both on the court and internally within the locker room.

Strengthening the backcourt with another veteran guard would give the Cavaliers even more productivity off the bench, which would take critical minutes off of the workload for James and point guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the postseason.

CHALMERS OFFERS FAMILIARITY, SKILL

Chalmers knows Cavaliers small forwards LeBron James and James Jones well from their time together with the Miami Heat, but he is coming off of a torn Achilles tendon suffered last season while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chalmers averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 580 regular-season games in eight years as a professional.

Over 99 postseason games with the Heat, including four runs to the NBA Finals and a pair of championships, Chalmers averaged 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

HINRICH PROVIDES DEPTH, VETERAN LEADERSHIP

A first-round pick of the Bulls out of the University of Kansas in the 2003 NBA Draft, Hinrich averaged 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 879 regular-season games for Chicago (2003-2004 to 2009-2010 and again from 2012-2013 to 2014-2016), Atlanta Hawks (2010-2012, 2015-2016) and Washington Wizards (2010-2011).

Over 30.7 minutes per game, Hinrich averaged four made field goals, including 1.3 three-pointers, converted 41.1 percent of his attempts from the field and 80 percent of his free throws.

In 11 trips to the postseason, Hinrich averaged 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals. Although his free-throw percentage dropped, Hinrich improved his efficiency from the floor and three-point range, sinking 42.8 percent of his overall attempts and 40.7 percent of his long-range shots.

STEPHENSON ON COMEBACK TRAIL

Stephenson started the 2016-2017 season with the New Orleans Pelicans, but played in only six games for the organization before a groin injury that required surgery forced the team to release him from his contract and add another player to bolster the roster.

Stephenson came into the 2016-2017 season after playing in just 26 games for the Grizzlies last year, where he averaged a personal-best 14.2 points, along with 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals.

In his stops with the Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Grizzlies and Pelicans, Stephenson has played in 61 or more games in only three seasons. Combined between the other years, Stephenson has missed 247 games in his NBA career.

When able to play, Stephenson averaged 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 25.1 minutes in 346 regular-season games.

The University of Cincinnati product averaged 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 46 postseason games.

