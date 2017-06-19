WKYC
REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers to part ways with General Manager David Griffin

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 7:25 PM. EDT June 19, 2017

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the architect of the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Championship team will be departing from the team.

Windhorst reports that the Cavaliers and General Manager David Griffin will be parting ways. 

Griffin's contract is set to expire at the end of this month. Stay tuned to WKYC.com for more information on this breaking story. 

