REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers to part ways with General Manager David Griffin

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin talks with the media before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the architect of the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Championship team will be departing from the team.

Windhorst reports that the Cavaliers and General Manager David Griffin will be parting ways.

The Cavs and general manager David Griffin will part ways according to sources — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 19, 2017

Griffin's contract is set to expire at the end of this month. Stay tuned to WKYC.com for more information on this breaking story.

