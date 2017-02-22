WKYC
Close

Report: Cleveland Cavaliers to sign Derrick Williams to another 10-day contract

WKYC 11:06 AM. EST February 22, 2017

CLEVELAND - Derrick Williams will extend his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers by signing a second 10-day contract with the team, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Williams' first 10-day contract expired during the NBA All-Star break. According to McMenamin, the team has waited to re-sign Williams due to the roster spot, which would be needed if the team makes a deal prior to Thursday's trade deadline.

Williams has appeared in four games for the Cavaliers, during which he's averaged 9.8 points and three rebounds per game. 

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories