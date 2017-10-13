REPORT | Cleveland Cavaliers trade Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder to Atlanta Hawks

Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - One of the most popular players on the Cleveland Cavaliers' time on the team could be coming to an end. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs have finalized a deal to send veteran forward Richard Jefferson -- along with guard Kay Felder and two second-round picks -- to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to an unnamed European prospect.

Per Wojnarowski, the Hawks will release both Jefferson and Felder, although neither will be eligible to re-sign with Cleveland. According to multiple reports, the 37-year-old plans on continuing his 18-year playing career.

For the Cavs, the trade trims to their roster to the necessary 15-player limit before their season opener against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

After signing with the Cavs in 2015, Jefferson played a key as a reserve in Cleveland's championship run through the 2016 NBA Finals. In two seasons in Cleveland, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Starting in January 2017, Jefferson has co-hosted the popular Road Trippin' podcast, alongside teammate Channing Frye and Fox Sports Ohio sideline reporter Allie Clifton. Jefferson, Frye and Clifton were slated to host a live version of the show at the Homage store at Crocker Park in Westlake on Saturday. No word yet on whether or not the show will go on as planned.

The Cavs selected Felder out of Oakland in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft. In 42 appearances with Cleveland last season, he averaged 4.0 points per game while also splitting time with the Canton Charge.

© 2017 WKYC-TV