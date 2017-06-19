WKYC
REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers working on trade scenarios for Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 5:43 PM. EDT June 19, 2017

CLEVELAND - ESPN's Marc Stein has reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are working on 'multi-team trade scenarios' to try to acquire Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler. 

The 27-year-old Butler is a three-time NBA All-Star who is coming off of his best year as a pro in 2016-2017. He averaged 23.9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Butler has two years remaining on his current contract that his scheduled to pay him $18,696,918 in 2017-18 and $19,841,627 in 2018-19. He has a player option for 2019-20 that would pay him $19,841,627.

The Butler trade discussions are the latest rumblings involving the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are trying to improve their team after losing the NBA Finals in five games to the Golden State Warriors. There are also reports that the Cavs are in discussions with the Indiana Pacers for Paul George. 

