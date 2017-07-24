Report: Derrick Rose to meet with Cleveland Cavaliers Monday

Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks shoots a free throw during a game against the Boston Celtics on January 18, 2017 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Brian Babineau, 2017 NBAE)

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is expected to meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the two were in "serious talks" last week.

Rose averaged 32.5 minutes and 18 points per game last season, his first with the New York Knicks. Prior to that, Rose spent seven injury-plagued seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

Monday's meeting comes days after Windhorst reported that Cavaliers' point guard Kyrie Irving requested to be traded during a team meeting the previous week.

Rose met with the Los Angeles Lakers Friday, but Wojnarowski reports Rose is leaning toward a deal with Cleveland. Discussions will entail a one-year, $2.1 million contract.

