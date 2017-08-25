REPORT | Iman Shumpert asked Cleveland Cavaliers for a trade

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Earlier this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiesced Kyrie Irving's request for a trade, sending the 4-time All-Star to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.

As it turns out, Irving may not have been the only Cavs guard who wanted out this summer.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Iman Shumpert also asked the team for a trade following its appearance in the 2017 NBA Finals. Per McMenamin:

Lost in the attention surrounding Irving's trade request is that Iman Shumpert also requested a trade after the season, multiple sources told ESPN. Cleveland was in talks to trade Shumpert and his $10.3 million contract to Minnesota or Houston, but both deals fell apart. Logic would tell you that the Cavs will remain motivated to find a team to take Shumpert. A Cavs source told ESPN simply that the team is "not closing the door" on more trades before training camp opens in late September.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Shumpert averaged 7.5 points per game last season on a career best .411 shooting. His playing time, however, fluctuated throughout the season, particularly in the playoffs when he averaged 16.2 minutes while appearing in 17 of the Cavs' 18 postseason games. Cleveland acquired Shumpert in 2015, alongside swingman J.R. Smith in a three-team trade that sent Dion Waiters to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After an impressive showing in the second half of the season, the Cavs inked the Georgia Tech product to a four-year, $40 million contract, which includes a player option for the 2018-19 season. On Friday, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania denied that Shumpert had requested a trade, but confirmed that Cleveland had in fact been looking to move the seventh-year guard. One way or another, there now stands reason to believe that Shumpert will wind up finishing his current contract somewhere else.

