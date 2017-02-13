Report: J.R. Smith ahead of schedule, could return in 3 weeks

J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on April 1, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2016 Getty Images)

J.R. Smith is running ahead of schedule and the Cleveland Cavaliers can't get him back soon enough.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin and Chris Haynes, Smith is targeting a mid-March return to the hardwood, meaning he could be back in as early as three weeks.

Smith suffered a fractured thumb in late December. At that time, he was projected to return in late March or early April.

ESPN reports that Smith will have his thumb reimaged during next week's All-Star break and that he's been shooting with his injured hand without any severe pain.

(© 2017 WKYC)