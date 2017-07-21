REPORT | Koby Altman set to become Cleveland Cavaliers new General Manager

(Photo: nba.com)

CLEVELAND - But wait, there's more Cleveland Cavaliers news today!

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs are set to name Koby Altman as their new general manager, replacing David Griffin, who departed last month.

After extended talks, the hiring of Koby Altman as Cleveland's new GM is imminent, league sources tell ESPN. Altman was Cavs' assistant GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2017

Altman has been with the Cavaliers since 2012, serving first as pro personnel manager, then director of pro player personnel, before being promoted to assistant general manager, pro personnel in September of 2016. He became the team's acting general manager after both Griffin and Assistant GM Trent Redden left the team as their contracts expired at the end of June.

Altman's promotion to general manager follows a similar pattern that the team has used since Dan Gilbert became the owner. In 2010, Gilbert promoted Assistant GM Chris Grant to replace Danny Ferry after the two sides parted ways. Then in 2014, Griffin took over after Grant was fired.

Altman's first task as the team's GM may very well be to trade All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported earlier on Friday that Irving asked the Wine and Gold to deal him away during a meeting last week.

