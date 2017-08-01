REPORT | Kyrie Irving drama is scaring Carmelo Anthony from a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving #10 and Carmelo Anthony #15 of United States celebrate against Serbia in the Men's Preliminary Round Group A game on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1 on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to acquiesce to Kyrie Irving's reported request for a trade, but the star guard's disgruntled nature could already be doing damage to the franchise.

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks star forward Carmelo Anthony is now only interested in being traded to the Houston Rockets, due in large part to the drama currently engulfing the Cavaliers.

Per Berman:

Phil Jackson is out as president, but the franchise’s strategy hasn’t changed much. A stalemate has ensued as sources indicate Anthony only wishes to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Rockets. Not even Cleveland, which is in turmoil, is good enough for Anthony as the Cavaliers are dealing with Kyrie Irving’s trade demand.

It was previously believed that Anthony would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for either Houston or Cleveland, given his close ties to new rockets guard Chris Paul and Cavs star forward LeBron James. That, however, appears to no longer be the case after ESPN's report that Irving had asked for a trade from Cleveland last month.

Irving and Anthony won gold medals together as teammates on last year's U.S. men's national team in the Summer Olympics. Anthony has been close to James since their high school days with the two both entering the NBA in 2003.

But at this point, the current uncertainty surrounding the Cavs appears to be too much for them to overcome in any pursuit of the 10-time All-Star, who averaged 22.4 points per game a season ago. Chalk it up as another disappointment in an offseason that's been full of them in Cleveland to this point.

