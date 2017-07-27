WKYC
REPORT | Kyrie Irving refusing to talk to anyone from Cleveland Cavaliers organization

Tyler Carey , WKYC 10:14 AM. EDT July 27, 2017

The Cavaliers have reached out to disgruntled point guard Kyrie Irving, but he is refusing to speak with them, according to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd.

"The Cavs have unsuccessfully tried to contact Irving," Lloyd wrote in an article for the site, "but he is not talking to anyone from the organization."

Lloyd compared the situation to the summer of 2010, when the Cavs were unable to contact LeBron James before the superstar forward ultimately left for Miami.

At a press conference Wednesday, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert would neither confirm not deny multiple reports saying Irving asked the team to trade him during a recent meeting. New general manager Koby Altman called the situation "fluid."

Altman also defended the state of the organization in the wake of a tense offseason, telling reporters, "This thing is not broken."

