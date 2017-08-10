REPORT | Kyrie Irving went days without talking to Cleveland Cavaliers teammates during NBA Playoffs

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on late in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Ever since Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers last month, the Phoenix Suns have thought to be a logical destination for the disgruntled All-Star.

That may not be the case.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, there's reason to believe the Suns would be hesitant to make a substantial offer for Irving. Why? In an appearance on the "BBall Breakdown Podcast" on Thursday, McMenamin revealed that former Cavs forward James Jones, who joined Phoenix's front office earlier this offseason, witnessed Irving go multiple days without talking to any of his Cleveland teammates during the Cavs' most recent postseason run.

Asked whether or not the Suns would consider trading point guard Eric Bledsoe, rookie forward Josh Jackson and a draft pick for Irving, McMenamin answered (H/T SLAMOnline):

“I’m not sure. Phoenix, of course, hired James Jones this offseason. He’s been inside that locker room. “He saw Kyrie Irving in the playoffs this year—in between the first round when they beat Indiana and the second round when they played Toronto—go consecutive days without speaking to a teammate at practice. On that stage. “It’s one thing for people to go through your ups and downs during the regular season. But when you get to the playoffs, the main thing is the main thing, and we’re brothers, and we’re pulling together to get this thing done. “Even at that level, there were things that made him sullen or reclusive from his teammates.”



You can hear McMenamin's full comments on the podcast in the video below. According to ESPN, Irving asked the Cavs for a trade on July 7, in part because he "was tired of being Robin to [LeBron] James' Batman." Cleveland, however, has hardly been quick to acquiesce the 4-time All-Star's request, perhaps in part because it reportedly lacks substantial offers for Irving. McMenamin's comments on Thursday perhaps provide some insight into why that is.

© 2017 WKYC-TV