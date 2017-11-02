REPORT | Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson to miss next month with calf injury

Oct 28, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) dunks over New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) during the first half of a game at the Smoothie King Center. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - After leaving the arena on crutches on Wednesday night, it doesn't appear Tristan Thompson will be returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup anytime soon.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the Cavs center will miss the next month with the calf injury that forced him to exit the team's 124-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Sources: Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson is expected to miss one month with left calf injury he suffered Wednesday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 2, 2017

The Cavs had diagnosed Thompson's injury as a calf strain, but didn't provide a timetable for his return. To this point in his career, the seventh-year center had avoided any significant injuries, playing in 447 consecutive games from his rookie season to last April.

After coming off the bench to start the 2017-18 season, Thompson had started the last five contests while averaging 4.4 points and 6.1 rebounds on a career-low 21.6 minutes per game. In his absence, it is likely Jae Crowder will be reinserted into the Cavs' starting lineup with power forward Kevin Love sliding to center.

Currently in the midst of a 4-game losing streak, the Cavs will return to action on Friday night when they hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards in a 7 p.m. ET tip.

