REPORTS | Cleveland Cavaliers lacking substantial offers for Kyrie Irving

BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on prior to Game One of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It's been nearly a month since Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade, yet the disgruntled guard still remains a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to recent reports, however, Irving's lack of movement likely isn't a result of him and the team working their relationship out, but rather a lack of compelling offers received by the Cavaliers.

Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cleveland had received six legitimate offers for the 4-time All-Star, including packages from the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs.

The only specific offer reported by Wojnarowski was a package from Miami that included guard Goran Dragic and forward Justice Winslow. But more recent reports have since shed light on what Cleveland has been offered -- or perhaps more importantly, not offered -- for its star guard.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 in Phoenix, the Suns have been unwilling to include rookie forward Josh Jackson in any offerings for Irving. Additionally, Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto reported on Thursday that Phoenix views third-year guard Devin Booker as "as close to untouchable as anyone" on its roster.

As for the Timberwolves, many have speculated that forward Andrew Wiggins -- who the Cavs drafted in 2014 before trading him to Minnesota for Kevin Love -- would be the center of any package. But according to 5 Eyewitness News' Darren Wolfson, while the T'Wolves have indeed made an offer for Irving, Wiggins wasn't included in the package.

Similarly, the Clippers seem to have ended their pursuit of Irving, due to a lack of assets that interest the Cavs. That leaves just the Knicks and the Spurs, neither of which seem capable of putting together a compelling package, unless New York decides it's willing to part with forward Kristaps Porzingis.

Of course, plenty can change between now and the start of training camp in September -- or perhaps, beyond. But for now, the Cavs appear to be in no rush to part with Irving, due in large part to a lack of appealing offers available to them.

