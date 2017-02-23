WKYC
Reports: Deron Williams set to join Cleveland Cavaliers after clearing waivers

David DeNatale, WKYC 6:11 PM. EST February 23, 2017

The NBA's trading deadline came and went without the Cavaliers making a deal on Thursday. However, the team apparently will make make an addition (or more) soon.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein and Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks have waived guard Deron Williams and the Cavaliers are the front runners to sign the three time All-Star. 

Williams is now 32. He has played 40 games for the Mavericks this season, averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 assists.

The Cavaliers have been desperate to add a playmaking guard to their bench all season. Last month, LeBron James gave a expletive-filled rant after a loss, urging the Cavs front office to add reinforcements. 

The Wine and Gold may not stop with just one addition from Dallas. ESPN.com's Chris Haynes (a former Cavs beat writer with Cleveland.com) added the following note about Andrew Bogut, who was dealt from Dallas to Philadelphia in the Nerlens Noel trade, but is expected to be waived or bought out by the 76ers.

