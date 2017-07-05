WKYC
Richard Jefferson announces return to Cleveland Cavaliers for 17th NBA season

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 6:57 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Richard Jefferson has announced that he's forgoing retirement and returning to the Wine and Gold for the 2017-18 season.

Jefferson made the announcement Wednesday during the latest edition of the 'Road Trippin' podcast that he co-hosts with Cavs teammate Channing Frye and Fox Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton on the Uninterrupted platform. 

"I will be starting my 17th season next year, I am not retiring," he declared.

The 37-year-old Jefferson will make $2.5 million dollars next season. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. 

 

