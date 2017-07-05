Richard Jefferson announces return to Cleveland Cavaliers for 17th NBA season

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 15: Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw during a game against the Indiana Pacers in Round One of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on April 15, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena (Photo: David Liam Kyle, 2017 NBAE)

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Richard Jefferson has announced that he's forgoing retirement and returning to the Wine and Gold for the 2017-18 season.

Jefferson made the announcement Wednesday during the latest edition of the 'Road Trippin' podcast that he co-hosts with Cavs teammate Channing Frye and Fox Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton on the Uninterrupted platform.

"I will be starting my 17th season next year, I am not retiring," he declared.

The 37-year-old Jefferson will make $2.5 million dollars next season. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

