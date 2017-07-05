Richard Jefferson announces return to Cleveland Cavaliers for 17th NBA season

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Richard Jefferson has announced that he's forgoing retirement and returning to the Wine and Gold for the 2017-18 season.
Jefferson made the announcement Wednesday during the latest edition of the 'Road Trippin' podcast that he co-hosts with Cavs teammate Channing Frye and Fox Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton on the Uninterrupted platform.
"I will be starting my 17th season next year, I am not retiring," he declared.
The 37-year-old Jefferson will make $2.5 million dollars next season. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
