Richard Jefferson provides first glimpse of 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND - They've become an annual Cleveland Cavaliers tradition: the team's pre-training camp, players' run practices.

But while the Cavs have spent the past few days together in California prepping for their return to Cleveland next week, the team has been uncommonly quiet on social media.

That changed on Thursday, when several players posted the first (unofficial) team photo of the 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers. Naturally, the first post came from veteran forward Richard Jefferson, who shared the first glimpse of the new-look Cavs on his popular Snapchat account.

(via Richard 👻) pic.twitter.com/SkY7lhViyq — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 21, 2017

Of note in the photo is the appearance of former Cleveland center Kendrick Perkins, who Cleveland.com is reporting has received a training camp invite with the team. The picture also features some of the newest members of the Cavs, including All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, former MVP Derrick Rose, forward Jae Crowder, rookie Cedi Osman, center Ante Zizic and point guard Jose Calderon.

The Cavs will hold their annual media day on Monday, with the start of training camp to follow.

