Richard Jefferson says goodbye to Cleveland Cavaliers fans during live 'Road Trippin'' podcast

Cavaliers fans were saddened today with the news that popular role player Richard Jefferson (along with Kay Felder) would be traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

However, before R.J. left Cleveland for good, one last obligation remained: A live "Road Trippin'" podcast from Homage at Crocker Park on Saturday.

The live show had been scheduled before news of the trade broke, and many were unsure if Jefferson would show up for the podcast that endeared him and Channing Frye to the city.

True to his word, however, R.J. came, and received a hero's welcome upon arriving at the store.

Big cheer from Cavs fans as Richard Jefferson arrives for the @RoadTrippinPod recording at @HOMAGE pic.twitter.com/cHf5DXMh5P — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 14, 2017

Along with Jefferson, Frye, and Fox Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton, newcomers Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder also showed up.

Jefferson addressed his exit from the Cavs right off the bat, claiming he "knew" his days with the team were numbered following the signing of three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade.

Richard Jefferson says he knew “literally the day” the Cavs signed Dwyane Wade that he’d get moved. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 14, 2017

R.J. also waxed poetic about the first time he got traded in 2009, and how he found out from a kid at his basketball camp.

Richard Jefferson talking about the first time he got traded. Found out from a kid at his basketball camp pic.twitter.com/qIska8lCuz — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 14, 2017

And yes, he took one more shot at longtime Cleveland nemesis Draymond Green.

Richard Jefferson: "Draymond, can we talk about what that clown said?...We scored 86 points in a half against them" — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 14, 2017

While Jefferson "does not know" what the future holds for him, he promised he is "always going to be connected to Cleveland."

Richard Jefferson on his future. Says he doesn’t know where he’s gonna wind up, but Cleveland will always be a part of him pic.twitter.com/VG8BHkYOqn — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 14, 2017

And don't worry: Road Trippin' will continue with Clifton and Frye (and possibly Isaiah Thomas?).

Allie is trying to bribe Isaiah Thomas with @Homage shirts to take a hosting role on Road Trippin’.



RJ: “you guys got any kid mediums?” — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 14, 2017

