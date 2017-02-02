Shaquille O'Neal comes to LeBron James' defense

Shaquille O'Neal (right) came to LeBron James' defense in his war of words against fellow basketball hall of famer Charles Barkley (left). (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Shaquille O’Neal had LeBron James’ back during their time as teammates for the 2009-2010 season, and that bond has continued long after the front-court star hung up the jersey six years ago.

When TNT basketball commentator Charles Barkley argued that he kept his criticism of LeBron James for calling out the Cavaliers’ front office for not yet attaining a backup point guard, another interior presence or playmaking forward, O’Neal reminded the basketball hall of famer those statements did cross a line by today’s locker-room standards.

“There’s a difference between criticism and personal,” O’Neal said to his fellow hall of famer on Inside the NBA Thursday night. “I guarantee LeBron wasn’t mad at the whiny or the inappropriate. When you said that man doesn’t want to compete, that’s what ticked him off, and I would’ve done the same thing right back at you. I would’ve came up here and punched you in the face. That’s what I would’ve done.”

James was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals after leading the Cavaliers to their first-ever league championship with a 93-89 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, last June.

In leading the Cavaliers to their first NBA Championship, James earned his third Finals MVP Award, which is tied for the second-most all-time.

Despite making only nine of his 24 attempts from the field and just one of his five three-point shots in the close-out win, James scored a team-high 27 points, and finished off a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 11 assists to go along with three blocked shots and two steals.

In the best-of-seven series, James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists, to go along with 2.3 blocks and 2.6 steals over 42 minutes per game. James converted 49.4 percent of his attempts from the field and 37.1 percent of his three-point tries.

“Chuck asked the question, ‘Do we want all the best players?’” O’Neal said. “You’re damn right we do. You’re damn right I want all the best players. When I kick it out to a guy, I want him to be a D-Scott, Glen Rice. When I’ve got a guard going up against a Westbrook, I want him to be G.P. (Gary Payton).

“To answer your question, ‘Do I want all the great players?’ Yes. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got the highest paid payroll. You want to win championships or do you just want to win games and lose in the Eastern Conference Finals? You’ve got to spend money to make money.”

Although James had the most integral role in getting the Cavaliers their first-ever NBA championship, O’Neal believes the role players are the ones who make title runs happen.

“I would say this to Hakeem Olajawon and Clyde Drexler’s faces, ‘You didn’t win a championship, you (Kenny Smith) won them that championship. Sam Cassell won them that championship. Big shot Bob (Robert Horry) won them the championship,’” O’Neal said.

“He ain’t talking about the top players. He’s talking about the others. Others win championships. We, as superstars, we do what we do. We hold the fort, but it’s the others. Michael Jordan, who’d he kick it out to in Utah? He’d kick it out to the others, Steve Kerr.

“It’s never about the main players, Chuck. It’s about the others. Forget the main players, the others win the championships.”

Check out Shaq and Kenny "The Jet" Smith reacting to Barkley v. LeBron:

(© 2017 WKYC)