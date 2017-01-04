Sick LeBron James skips shootaround, questionable for Wednesday's game

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Jim McIsaac, 2016 Jim McIsaac)

INDEPENDENCE - LeBron James was told to remain home to sit out of Wednesday's shootaround due to illness, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

James is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's home game against the Chicago Bulls.

The other two-thirds of the Big Three are also questionable, with Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving also listed as questionable due to illness and hamstring tightness, respectively.