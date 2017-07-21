Social media is not happy with reports Kyrie Irving wants to be traded

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND - It may rain Saturday, but Kyrie Irving has already dampened the weekend for some Clevelanders.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Irving requested to be traded during a meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

Irving reportedly said he wants to play for a team where he can be the focal point and no longer wants to play with LeBron James.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Irving is interested in playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

