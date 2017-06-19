Social media reacts to Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with General Manager David Griffin

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 28: General Manager David Griffin of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks at the 2017 NBA Finals Cares Legacy Project as part of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 8 at Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland at East Tech High School in Cleveland (Photo: Joe Murphy, 2017 NBAE)

CLEVELAND - As one can imagine, reaction around the social media/sports world has been swift with the news that the Cleveland Cavaliers have parted ways with General Manager David Griffin on Monday.

Let's get the pulse of what people are saying about this development:

Dan Gilbert didn't consult with LeBron James prior to parting with David Griffin, sources said. James had advocated for Griffin extension — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017

Cavs front office had difficulty in trade talks this week, constantly needing to address Griffin's future with rival executives. Tough spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

Per source familiar w/ breakdown, Griffin removed himself from consideration when it became clear his vision for CLE didn't match Gilbert's — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 19, 2017

Just reached out to a Cavs player for a response about the David Griffin departure. His response: "Griff is leaving?" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 19, 2017

David Griffin and Trent Redden, the top two executives within Cavs, will not return. Who's running the team? Dan Gilbert. Just like always. — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) June 19, 2017

League sources say the Cavs, until this wild turn, spent much of the day trying to assemble a Jimmy Butler trade. Unclear what happens now. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 19, 2017

I know Griffin was not happy he wasn't allowed to interview for a least one GM opening recently @wkyc — Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) June 20, 2017

The most dysfunctional Championship franchise ever. — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) June 20, 2017

David Griffin turned Dion Waiters into J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert and Timofey Mozgov.



Dan Gilbert invited Rizzo to the draft lottery. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) June 19, 2017

Cavs will now go back to previous plan of winning the lottery multiple times and having generational NBA stars born nearby. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 19, 2017

Can’t say it’s stunning; Cavs clearly weren’t rushing to give Griffin a new deal, nor did he knock down rumors of interest in other GM gigs. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 19, 2017

But it nonetheless leaves the franchise in limbo at the worst possible time: w LeBron a free agent in ’18 & team needing roster upgrade now. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 19, 2017

League source to AmicoHoops on Cavs/Griff: "The basketball guy has a difference in opinion with the owner on the what and how of next steps" — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 19, 2017

Several executives under Griffin turned down bigger money/bigger roles elsewhere over summer out of sheer loyalty to him. https://t.co/Ad41i5rQob — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

Cavs GM job isn't an easy one: Capped out, few young assets, picks. Whoever replaces Griffin will have to be creative to improve team. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 19, 2017

Two things all great organizations have are stability and alignment! — Jeff Boals (@JeffBoals) June 19, 2017

No one will believe this but just got off the phone with a source that said that LeBron camp was surprised Griff was out. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 20, 2017

Connecting dots just for the heck of it: Jerry West, new LAC consultant, once tried to hire David Griffin in Memphis. — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) June 19, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV