Social media reacts to Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with General Manager David Griffin

CLEVELAND - As one can imagine, reaction around the social media/sports world has been swift with the news that the Cleveland Cavaliers have parted ways with General Manager David Griffin on Monday.
Let's get the pulse of what people are saying about this development:
Dan Gilbert didn't consult with LeBron James prior to parting with David Griffin, sources said. James had advocated for Griffin extension— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017
Cavs front office had difficulty in trade talks this week, constantly needing to address Griffin's future with rival executives. Tough spot.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017
Per source familiar w/ breakdown, Griffin removed himself from consideration when it became clear his vision for CLE didn't match Gilbert's— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 19, 2017
Just reached out to a Cavs player for a response about the David Griffin departure. His response: "Griff is leaving?"— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 19, 2017
David Griffin and Trent Redden, the top two executives within Cavs, will not return. Who's running the team? Dan Gilbert. Just like always.— Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) June 19, 2017
League sources say the Cavs, until this wild turn, spent much of the day trying to assemble a Jimmy Butler trade. Unclear what happens now.— Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 19, 2017
I know Griffin was not happy he wasn't allowed to interview for a least one GM opening recently @wkyc— Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) June 20, 2017
The most dysfunctional Championship franchise ever.— Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) June 20, 2017
David Griffin turned Dion Waiters into J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert and Timofey Mozgov.— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) June 19, 2017
Dan Gilbert invited Rizzo to the draft lottery.
Cavs will now go back to previous plan of winning the lottery multiple times and having generational NBA stars born nearby.— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 19, 2017
Can’t say it’s stunning; Cavs clearly weren’t rushing to give Griffin a new deal, nor did he knock down rumors of interest in other GM gigs.— David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 19, 2017
But it nonetheless leaves the franchise in limbo at the worst possible time: w LeBron a free agent in ’18 & team needing roster upgrade now.— David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 19, 2017
League source to AmicoHoops on Cavs/Griff: "The basketball guy has a difference in opinion with the owner on the what and how of next steps"— Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 19, 2017
Several executives under Griffin turned down bigger money/bigger roles elsewhere over summer out of sheer loyalty to him. https://t.co/Ad41i5rQob— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017
Cavs GM job isn't an easy one: Capped out, few young assets, picks. Whoever replaces Griffin will have to be creative to improve team.— Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 19, 2017
Two things all great organizations have are stability and alignment!— Jeff Boals (@JeffBoals) June 19, 2017
No one will believe this but just got off the phone with a source that said that LeBron camp was surprised Griff was out.— Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 20, 2017
Connecting dots just for the heck of it: Jerry West, new LAC consultant, once tried to hire David Griffin in Memphis.— Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) June 19, 2017
