Social media reacts to Cleveland Cavaliers trading Kyrie Irving to Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas

WKYC 8:28 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

CLEVELAND - Tuesday unexpectedly marked one of the biggest days in Cleveland Cavaliers history as the franchise sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick.

As one would expect, social media was ablaze on Tuesday night with commentary on the monumental trade between the two Eastern Conference rivals. Let's take a look at some of the most memorable posts.

 

