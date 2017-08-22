Social media reacts to Cleveland Cavaliers trading Kyrie Irving to Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the first half against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Tuesday unexpectedly marked one of the biggest days in Cleveland Cavaliers history as the franchise sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick.

As one would expect, social media was ablaze on Tuesday night with commentary on the monumental trade between the two Eastern Conference rivals. Let's take a look at some of the most memorable posts.

Both fanbases been trashing the other PG for more than a year so this is def hilarious — Meme Chopz (@Pchopz_) August 22, 2017

This is a total coup for Cleveland. It's been a disastrous offseason, but this is actually a great trade for them. — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 22, 2017

Extremely impressed with CLE side. Almost never get value for trading stars. They got big time value. Crowder great piece for a GS series — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) August 22, 2017

I'm in Rome, it's 1:30 a.m. and my wife may be considering divorce. I leave analysis of Cavs-Celtics trade to my able colleagues. Good night — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 22, 2017

NBA Title odds prior to K Irving/I Thomas trade



Cavaliers 4/1

Celtics 10/1



NBA Title odds after trade



Cavaliers 4/1

Celtics 10/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 22, 2017

No I'm fine... these aren't tears it's allergy season https://t.co/Z9gzNCyov1 — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) August 22, 2017

Nothing to do with the big trade but I can't believe Isaiah Thomas and Kevin Love are the same age in this photo. pic.twitter.com/HeE8DyAm1a — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) August 23, 2017

Trading Kyrie Irving will save Cleveland $29.1M in tax savings. Cleveland tax is now $49.3M down from $78.4M with 15 guaranteed contracts. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 23, 2017

