Social media reacts to Cleveland Cavaliers trading Kyrie Irving to Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas

CLEVELAND - Tuesday unexpectedly marked one of the biggest days in Cleveland Cavaliers history as the franchise sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick.
As one would expect, social media was ablaze on Tuesday night with commentary on the monumental trade between the two Eastern Conference rivals. Let's take a look at some of the most memorable posts.
Both fanbases been trashing the other PG for more than a year so this is def hilarious— Meme Chopz (@Pchopz_) August 22, 2017
👀— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 22, 2017
This is a total coup for Cleveland. It's been a disastrous offseason, but this is actually a great trade for them.— Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 22, 2017
Extremely impressed with CLE side. Almost never get value for trading stars. They got big time value. Crowder great piece for a GS series— Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) August 22, 2017
I'm in Rome, it's 1:30 a.m. and my wife may be considering divorce. I leave analysis of Cavs-Celtics trade to my able colleagues. Good night— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 22, 2017
NBA Title odds prior to K Irving/I Thomas trade— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 22, 2017
Cavaliers 4/1
Celtics 10/1
NBA Title odds after trade
Cavaliers 4/1
Celtics 10/1
Whoops https://t.co/dwja1rN0dL— NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 22, 2017
No I'm fine... these aren't tears it's allergy season https://t.co/Z9gzNCyov1— Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) August 22, 2017
Nothing to do with the big trade but I can't believe Isaiah Thomas and Kevin Love are the same age in this photo. pic.twitter.com/HeE8DyAm1a— Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) August 23, 2017
Trading Kyrie Irving will save Cleveland $29.1M in tax savings. Cleveland tax is now $49.3M down from $78.4M with 15 guaranteed contracts.— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 23, 2017
