Social media reacts to LeBron James roasting Charles Barkley

WKYC 9:39 AM. EST January 31, 2017

Charles Barkley has never been afraid to criticize LeBron James, but after Monday, he may think twice before speaking ill of the Cavs' forward.

Following the Cavs' loss to Dallas Monday night, James spoke with ESPN's Dave McMenamin and went off about Barkley, who recently criticized him for publicly complaining about the Cavs' roster and front office.

James went in on Barkley by noting Barkley's past, which is peppered with gambling problems and an incident in which Barkley allegedly threw someone through a window.

James ended his rant with, "I'm tired of biting my tongue. There's a new sheriff in town."

Now read what social media had to say to James' comments:

LeBron James says: There's a new sheriff in town, rips Charles Barkley

