Social media reacts to LeBron James roasting Charles Barkley

Former NBA player and TNT commentator Charles Barkley is interviewed during a practice session for the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2016 Getty Images)

Charles Barkley has never been afraid to criticize LeBron James, but after Monday, he may think twice before speaking ill of the Cavs' forward.

Following the Cavs' loss to Dallas Monday night, James spoke with ESPN's Dave McMenamin and went off about Barkley, who recently criticized him for publicly complaining about the Cavs' roster and front office.

James went in on Barkley by noting Barkley's past, which is peppered with gambling problems and an incident in which Barkley allegedly threw someone through a window.

James ended his rant with, "I'm tired of biting my tongue. There's a new sheriff in town."

Now read what social media had to say to James' comments:

LeBron James to Charles Barkley.... pic.twitter.com/PgjZvZtz97 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 31, 2017

Savage, LeBron-



Charles Barkley hasn't looked that bad since his last round... pic.twitter.com/hIyB8Z6W8M — High Lands Golf Club (@golfhlgc) January 31, 2017

Never in my life I thought I would agree with Charles Barkley... but I see no lies when he spoke about Lebron. — TaliBando Sweetz (@Sweetz617) January 31, 2017

Lebron hit Barkley with like 4 finishing moves he can't show his face on TV anymore — Lebron James Harden (@lbjamesharden) January 31, 2017

Charles Barkley after he heard Lebron's comments: pic.twitter.com/NOpHSSv0yY — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) January 31, 2017

Years after he retired, Lebron James posterizes Charles Barkley. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 31, 2017

I love the way @KingJames shut Barkley down with reasons why Charles was NEVER the player LeBron is! Off Court activities are important too! pic.twitter.com/qAQZIiE5RW — Kimberli Perry (@Kimberli_Perry) January 31, 2017

