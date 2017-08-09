Sports Illustrated: Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James could be in store for his best season yet

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

Between the Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and Kyrie Irving's reported request for a trade, LeBron James shouldn't be short on motivation in the 2017-18 season.

And according to one writer at Sports Illustrated, that could lead to a big year for Cleveland's King.

Rohan Nadkarni published a story on SI.com on Wednesday outlining the reasons why James could be in store for one of his best seasons yet. The thesis of Nadkarni's argument? A motivated LeBron James is a scary LeBron James.

Writes Nadkarni:

James has responded to these slights rather tamely—so far. He’s sticking with Instagram videos and passive-aggressive tweets, trying to act as if he’s not acutely aware of everything that’s going on around him. But once the season starts? That’s when James can really show everyone how dominant he still is. I see the Cavs’ season going one of two ways. In both scenarios, Irving is traded. In the first one, the team falls apart quickly, drops to the third seed in the East amid a year of bickering and DNP-rests, but somehow still makes the Finals. In the second scenario, James runs a super tight ship, and does whatever he can to fuel his fifth MVP campaign. I’m willing to bet on the latter.

Nadkarni, however, goes on to concede that James winning his fifth career MVP award probably isn't realistic, given a likely reduction in minutes -- and possibly games played -- for the 32-year-old star.



But a dominant season -- and more importantly, postseason? Those remain very much in play and are perhaps now even more likely given the motivation the past few months have provided.

