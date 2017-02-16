Teammates feel Derrick Williams is good fit for Cleveland Cavaliers

Teammates feel Derrick Williams is a good fit for the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Derrick Williams signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, which essentially gave him a week-and-a-half before the NBA All-Star Weekend to prove that he belonged on the roster.



And after studying Williams’ play on the offensive and defensive sides of the court, his Cavaliers (38-16) teammates believe it was a fruitful investment by the front office.



“He fits perfectly, just energy and effort,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “Those west coast guys just love to run the floor, and my little league coaches always used to tell me I was like a west coast guy because I liked to run the floor as well.



“Even without the practice time -- we haven’t been able to practice since we signed him -- he’s still fit in and is going to get better and better, hopefully. Obviously, we know he’s on a 10-day, but hopefully, he’ll be around for a little bit longer than that and he can get better and better in the system.”



In four games with the Cavaliers, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound Williams has averaged 9.75 points and four rebounds over 23.25 minutes of play.



The No. 2 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, Williams has averaged 9.11 points and 4.06 rebounds over 405 career games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and the Cavaliers.



“He’s having a huge impact,” said Cavaliers power forward Channing Frye, himself a former Wildcats standout.



“I think he’s a versatile guy. He plays a lot of different positions, guards a lot of different positions. He’s young. He’s athletic. You know all of us Arizona guys are very athletic, and he’s just coming out here and bringing some fresh air.”



In addition to his offensive prowess, Williams has proven tough to compete against because of his versatility in defending nearly every position on the court, from point guard to power forward and all points in-between.



“He’s a guy, you can put him on one through four,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “He guarded Rubio. He guarded Wiggins. He guarded (Gorgui) Dieng a little bit. (It’s) just his defensive versatility, his athleticism running the floor. You see LeBron threw him a lob, and also, be able to catch the ball on a direct line drive and get to the free-throw line. He’s been a good addition for us."

