Tempers flare in NBA Finals, Iman Shumpert of Cleveland Cavaliers receives cheap shot

CLEVELAND - Things got very heated between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Technical foul on Draymond Green. Flagrant foul on Kevin Love.
And this skirmish between Iman Shumpert and Zaza Pachulia courtesy of Deadspin.
They're whacking at the ball pic.twitter.com/VQ0IwvjSrE— Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 10, 2017
Pachulia appears to clearly hit Shumpert below the belt. Yet, in a wild sequence, the referees assessed double technicals on the two players while having a fan escorted from the game.
We'll see if Pachulia will receive any post-game repercussions from the play on Shumpert.
