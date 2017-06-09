Tempers flare in NBA Finals, Iman Shumpert of Cleveland Cavaliers receives cheap shot

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers compete for the ball with Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Things got very heated between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Technical foul on Draymond Green. Flagrant foul on Kevin Love.

And this skirmish between Iman Shumpert and Zaza Pachulia courtesy of Deadspin.

They're whacking at the ball pic.twitter.com/VQ0IwvjSrE — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 10, 2017

Pachulia appears to clearly hit Shumpert below the belt. Yet, in a wild sequence, the referees assessed double technicals on the two players while having a fan escorted from the game.

We'll see if Pachulia will receive any post-game repercussions from the play on Shumpert.

