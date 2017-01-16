The Cavs v. Warriors: The NBA's marquee rivalry

(Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

When I came of age as an NBA fan in the 1980's, I knew one thing was certain: The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers were the gold standard of the league.

From 1980-1989, either the Celtics, or the Lakers played in the NBA Finals EVERY YEAR.

Boston won three titles. L.A. won five.

They each had superstars: Bird, McHale, Parish formed one of the all-time great frontlines in NBA history for the Celtics. Magic, Kareem, and Worthy were unstoppable running Showtime for Pat Riley's Lakers.

Besides the Finals, the teams only met twice in the regular season, so each matchup took on greater significance.

And of course, the two teams couldn't stand each other!

That's what made it great.

The Cavaliers and Warriors will renew their rivalry tonight at the Oracle Center in Oakland. While the struggle between these two teams hasn't quite reached the epic heights of Boston-L.A., it's very special.

They are the NBA's last two champions.

Like the Celtics and Lakers, these two teams are pretty evenly matched. The Cavs have the Big Three of LeBron, Kyrie, and Love. Golden State counters with Steph, Draymond, Klay, and their newest prize, Kevin Durant.

They don't particularly like each other.

Fans don't like each other, either. And fans CERTAINLY don't like the players on the opposite teams.

I have to tell you, in my pantheon of Cleveland sports villains...Draymond Green is pretty close to the top behind only John Elway and Art Modell.

Why you ask?

Just go back to last postseason: he threw down Houston's Michael Beasley in the closing seconds of a game in Houston.

He did the Daniel LaRusso crane karate kick below the waist on the Thunder's Steven Adams during the Western Conference Finals.

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

And then topped it off by making “unnecessary contact with a retaliatory swipe of his hand to the groin of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James" during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

By the by, those are the words of the NBA, not me.

Those three flagrants caused Green to miss Game 5 of the Finals and arguably turned the tide of the series towards the Cavs.

No question Green is a talented player, but he acts like a petulant bully at times.

Every call against Draymond results in at least a whine. Often times a temper tantrum.

And consider he's already publicly humiliated his new teammate Durant during a Warriors game.

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 10: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers exchanges words with Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 10, 2016 in Cleveland (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

That bullying of KD even caused washed up 90's Bay Area rock groups to protest Draymond's behavior:

Imagine being a professional athlete and checking your mentions to see Smash Mouth yelling at you pic.twitter.com/gC1z3toKrz — SmashMike (@Mikelennial) January 7, 2017

When Smash Mouth is against you, I think you better check yourself, Draymond!

Therefore, every Cavs win over Golden State tastes twice as sweet, because you get the satisfaction of beating Green.

And I won't even go there about "America's Teddy Bear" Steph Curry, and his mighty mouthpiece.

So Cavs fans, sit back and enjoy the renewal of the best rivalry we've seen in Cleveland...and in the NBA, in decades.

Because after this evening, we won't see Draymond and crew until June.

Assuming both teams continue to be the NBA's gold standard.

(© 2017 WKYC)