Three rumors that could affect Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason plans

CLEVELAND -- With the Cleveland Cavaliers falling short of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the second time in the last three years, there are plenty of opinions and rumors about what the team should do in order to reclaim the Larry O’Brien Trophy next summer.

Since Tuesday morning, the unofficial start of the offseason after the completion of the 2017 NBA Finals, rumors have been flying about what is next for the Cavaliers, the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Here are the three most talked about and unique scenarios from those in the business that could impact the Cavaliers’ offseason plans.

CAVS TRADE LOVE, IRVING FOR PAUL GEORGE

CBSSports.com’s Jack Maloney said it could be possible that the Pacers would ask for both point guard Kyrie Irving and power forward Kevin Love in exchange for small forward Paul George, who has informed Indiana of his intentions to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent following the 2017-2018 season.

In order to consummate the trade of a one-year rental on George, anything involving the dealing of two all-stars, including one starter, for one player who was an all-star reserve could and should be too high of a cost for the Cavaliers.

Irving averaged a career-best 25.2 points, along with 5.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 35.1 minutes per game during 72 regular-season games, and that productivity continued throughout the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Irving averaged 25.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 18 games in his third straight trip to the postseason. The points and assists-per-game averages were single-season career bests for Irving, the starting point guard for the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Love had his best season with the Cavaliers in 2016-2017.

Despite having surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee on Valentine’s Day and missing a month to recover, Love averaged 19.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 60 games during the regular season.

Over 18 games in the NBA Playoffs, Love averaged 16.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.2 steals over 32.1 minutes.

GEORGE NOT WANTING TO COME TO CLEVELAND

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Pacers are aggressively looking to make a deal for George as to get something for their all-star small forward rather than losing him and getting nothing in return in free agency next summer.

However, according to Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers do not have a requisite haul of picks in upcoming NBA drafts to make the deal happen and George has never mentioned Cleveland “as an intriguing destination.”

LAKERS WANT TO REBUILD WITHOUT PARTING WITH TALENT

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a multi-season rebuild, and yet, they are rumored to be George’s preferred destination because of the proximity to his hometown of Palmdale, California, according to multiple reports.

The Pacers could try and make a deal with the Lakers in order to get something in return, but with Los Angeles not in need of negotiating should the reports of George’s intentions be true, a trade may not be possible.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers are not willing to part with their young talents in order to trade for George, not especially when they are potentially just one year away from attaining the all-star’s services through the signing of a long-term contract and adding him to a young nucleus of players.

