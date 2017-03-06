Three things to know about Cleveland Cavaliers center Andrew Bogut

Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut (6) blocks out Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) in the first quarter at American Airlines Center. (Photo: Tim Heitman, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers return to Quicken Loans Arena tonight for one of just five home games throughout the month of March, and their two newest acquisitions, center Andrew Bogut and point guard Deron Williams, could make their home debuts with the team.

Last week, Bogut and Williams signed with the Cavaliers after being bought out of their contracts by the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

Here are three things to know about Bogut ahead of his Cavaliers home debut.

DIVERSE SKILL SET

Now in his 12th NBA season, Bogut has averaged 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks over 29.1 minutes of play in 670 career games, 651 of which he has started during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Mavericks.

An NBA Champion with the Warriors two years ago, Bogut has averaged 5.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 58 career playoff games.

SHOT ALTERER

Bogut is the rim protector and interior defensive enforcer the Cavaliers need in the second lineup.

In his NBA career, Bogut has blocked 1,070 shots, and is one of just nine active players in the league with 1,000 or more blocks. Bogut has blocked at least 113 shots in six different seasons, including his final three with the Warriors, which included the championship run.

During the postseason, Bogut has blocked 87 shots, including 34 during Golden State’s title run in 2015 and another 35 in the 2016 postseason despite not being able to finish The Finals because of bone bruises in his left knee.

INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, the 7-foot Bogut was a third-team all-league selection in 2010, second-team All-Defensive Team choice in 2015 and has taken that experience to the international level on multiple occasions.

Bogut is a three-time Olympian for Team Australia, representing his home country in the 2004, 2008 and 2016 Summer Games.

In the 2004 Tournament, Bogut averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds over six games, and followed it up by scoring 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while knocking down nearly 60 percent of his field goal attempts in six games for Australia in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Bogut helped Australia qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics by leading the team to the 2015 FIBA Oceania Championship, and the Aussies finished fourth in the tournament, which matched their best showing ever in the Summer Games.

