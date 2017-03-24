Tristan Thompson: Cleveland Cavaliers must accept challenge, defend better

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) attempts to block a shot by Houston Rockets forward Clint Capela during a game at Toyota Center. (Photo: Troy Taormina, Custom)

With players like small forward LeBron James, point guard Kyrie Irving, power forwards Channing Frye and Kevin Love and shooting guards J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver, the Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty of offensive firepower.

But in order to play championship-caliber basketball, it starts on the defensive end, where the Cavaliers (46-24) have struggled mightily on their west-coast trip.

The Cavaliers have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, but those two setbacks have come by a combined total of 43 points, 30 at the Los Angeles Clippers (108-78) last Sunday and 13 at the Denver Nuggets (126-113) on Wednesday.

“That’s where it starts,” center Tristan Thompson said. “You’ve got to take the challenge and guard your man. Obviously, it’s the NBA and guys are very talented offensively, but if you take the challenge and make it tough for your man, knowing that you’re going to have help, not when you’re guarding one-on-one, letting the man blow by you knowing that you’re going to have help because that just deflates our defense.

“We’ve got to take the personal challenge every night. We’re going to get every team’s best shot. Denver’s playing for the eighth seed, so they’re going to give us everything they’ve got, but I think every team we’re playing right now is either playing for seeding or playing for their jobs, whatever it may be, so we’ve got to take more ownership on the defensive end.”

The Cavaliers made a bit of a run and cut into Denver’s lead in the third quarter, but again, defensive woes plagued them, and the Nuggets built their lead to as many as 21 points when center Nikola Jokic buried an 11-foot jump shot with 4:47 to play in the fourth quarter.

“At the end of the day, they were having their way, tearing us apart defensively,” Thompson said. “We didn’t have no toughness, and we didn’t play hard enough, so it’s on all of us. We’ve just got to be that much better on the defensively end.

“We’ve had some slippage. We’ve seen that. Everyone else has seen that, so we’ve just got to get back to basics and help the helper and trust the guy behind you is going to be there. We’ve just got to be better on the defensive end.”

Following the loss to the Nuggets, James questioned the toughness of his teammates, and heading into tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center, Thompson takes that as a mission statement to be more physical on the interior.

“I’ve just got to be that much better,” Thompson said. “When it comes to toughness, that’s an area where I’m definitely going to look at that and take very seriously because I am the man in the middle. I’ve got to make sure I bring that toughness, and if it’s being questioned, I’ve got to pick that (stuff) up.

“All those guys are playing for something too, so we’ve got to take the challenge and be ready to play, but it starts on the defensive end.”

