Tristan Thompson leaves Cleveland Cavaliers game against Indiana Pacers with calf strain

CLEVELAND - The health of the Cleveland Cavaliers took another hit on Wednesday night when Tristan Thompson left the second quarter of the team's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to an apparent lower-body injury.

Thompson, who has started at center for the Cavs for their past five games, hobbled off the court while appearing to grab his right calf. According to the team, he suffered a right calf strain and will not return to action on Wednesday night.

Forward Jae Crowder took Thompson's spot in the lineup in the second half on Wednesday night, sliding Kevin Love to center.

While it remains to be seen how much time Thompson will miss due to the injury, any prolonged absence would serve as just another injury-related setback for a Cleveland team that's already experienced plenty of them throughout the first two weeks of the 2017-18 season. In eight games, the team has already started five different lineups.

