Tristan Thompson plays through pain for Cleveland Cavaliers

Durable power forward Tristan Thompson plays through pain for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson has been consistent since the first day he stepped onto the floor for the franchise after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.



Consistent in his approach, consistent in his productivity and consistent in perhaps his best ability, availability, Thompson has played in 429 straight games for the Cavaliers, despite bumps, bruises, and the dislocated finger he suffered in Thursday’s 118-103 win over the Phoenix Suns at Quicken Loans Arena.



“Dr. Parker, you know he’s amazing at what he does,” Thompson said following the win. “He grabbed my finger and said, ‘We’re going to pop it back in.’ I said, ‘All right.’ Boop. We wrapped it up, put some ice on it, and kept it going.



“Once he told me it was only dislocated, I said, ‘Okay, the streak’s still alive.’ Every morning, every morning when I wake up, I’m like, ‘I’ve got to keep the streak alive.’”



Thompson suffered the injury in the first half when he got tangled up in the jersey of Suns center Tyson Chandler. Thompson pulled away his hand from the scrum and looked down after hearing chatter from the sideline.



“It was a rebound, and I was at four rebounds, so I wanted to get my fifth,” Thompson recalled. “My finger got caught in Tyson’s jersey and the next thing I know, my finger is doing an alphabet letter. I was like, ‘Geez, can someone foul so I can get out of here and get this taken care of?’”



Thompson came back into the game and started the second half, but not before he and Chandler had a brief conversation about the injury.



“He just wanted to make sure if I was all right,” Thompson said. “He was asking if it was broken. I said, ‘It was dislocated,’ but it’s part of basketball. We’re going to compete and stuff is going to happen. It was nice of him to ask. He’s a vet in this league, and he’s seen me play a while since I’ve been here, so he’s built a respect for me, and it’s likewise with him too. I have a lot of respect for him.”



Thompson played less than 20 minutes against the Suns and made only one of his six shots from the field, but pulled down six rebounds, handed out an assist and blocked a pair of shots.



Thompson played on despite the second health issue he has suffered in the last three weeks, as he got flipped upside down against the Miami Heat. But Thompson credits his durability to the Cavaliers’ strength and conditioning program, led by Derek Millender.



“I definitely think about that game against the Heat, but I’ve just got to stay in the weight room, build that armor up,” Thompson said. “That’s what D-Mill, our strength-and-conditioning coach, always says, ‘Build that armor so you can take those hits.’ I guess I should’ve done some grip work. He was right. I should’ve done some grip work, but I didn’t listen, so I learned the hard way.”

