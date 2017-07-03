WKYC
Close
Closings Alert Shaker Blvd. Edu Closed Today
Close

Twitter reacts to Chauncey Billups spurning Cleveland Cavaliers

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 1:58 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers remain without a general manager after former NBA player Chauncey Billups reportedly spurned them on Monday after two-plus weeks of work from owner Dan Gilbert to make the deal happen.

As the Cavaliers focused on rebuilding their front office, several teams have made trades or agreed to terms on contracts with free agents to better their chances at competing with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference and Cleveland in the Eastern Conference.

When ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Billups story early Monday afternoon, social media erupted with reaction to the news, as well as details to why someone with no front-office experience would turn down a chance to run an organization.

Currently, Billups serves as an analyst for ESPN, as well as a player in Ice Cube’s Big 3 three-on-three basketball league.

In 1,043 games over his 17-year NBA career, Billups played for seven franchises, including the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Billups scored 15,802 points, pulled down 2,992 rebounds, handed out 5,636 assists and stole 1,051 passes. He converted 4,738 of his 11,413 field goal attempts (41.5 percent), 1,830 of his 4,725 three-point tries (38.7 percent) and 4,496 of his 5,029 free throws (89.4 percent).

Billups was a five-time NBA All-Star, including four with the Pistons (2006-2009) and one with the Nuggets (2010), and led the Pistons to back-to-back appearances in The Finals in 2004 and 2005, including an NBA Championship victory in 2004.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Where do Cleveland Cavaliers go after Chauncey Billups withdraws from GM consideration?

WKYC

Report: Chauncey Billups withdraws from consideration to lead Cleveland Cavaliers' front office

WKYC

AP Source: Cavaliers re-sign Korver for 3 years, $22 million

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Paul George traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: LeBron James would 'never' play for L.A. Clippers

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Boston Celtics targeting both Paul George, Gordon Hayward

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers watch NBA draft as Chauncey Billups watch continues

WKYC

NBA Draft Recap: Chicago Bulls trade Jimmy Butler; Cleveland Cavaliers quiet

WKYC

A look back: Cleveland Cavaliers championship parade

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Is J.R. Smith staying or going?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories