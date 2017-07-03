Twitter reacts to Chauncey Billups spurning Cleveland Cavaliers

The Twitter universe reacted strongly to Chauncey Billups spurning the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo: Raj Mehta, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers remain without a general manager after former NBA player Chauncey Billups reportedly spurned them on Monday after two-plus weeks of work from owner Dan Gilbert to make the deal happen.

As the Cavaliers focused on rebuilding their front office, several teams have made trades or agreed to terms on contracts with free agents to better their chances at competing with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference and Cleveland in the Eastern Conference.

When ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Billups story early Monday afternoon, social media erupted with reaction to the news, as well as details to why someone with no front-office experience would turn down a chance to run an organization.

Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for Cleveland's President of Basketball Operations job, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

Chauncey Billups just turned down a rare, lucrative job for which he has no training. Could have cut line. But not to work for Dan Gilbert. — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) July 3, 2017

Told one factor with Chauncey Billups withdrawing from Cavs search was staff concerns. Also money disparity was significant. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) July 3, 2017

"The timing just isn't right to delve into that role in Cleveland."https://t.co/kzY5WeNnSt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 3, 2017

What does it say about Dan Gilbert that Chauncey Billups turned down a chance to be GM of the 2nd best team in the NBA — sheldon ocker (@sockertime) July 3, 2017

4-point-shot, meet Chauncey Billups.@thebig3 returns tomorrow at 8 PM ET on FS1 pic.twitter.com/u7gMzPFLOr — FS1 (@FS1) July 3, 2017

Currently, Billups serves as an analyst for ESPN, as well as a player in Ice Cube’s Big 3 three-on-three basketball league.

In 1,043 games over his 17-year NBA career, Billups played for seven franchises, including the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Billups scored 15,802 points, pulled down 2,992 rebounds, handed out 5,636 assists and stole 1,051 passes. He converted 4,738 of his 11,413 field goal attempts (41.5 percent), 1,830 of his 4,725 three-point tries (38.7 percent) and 4,496 of his 5,029 free throws (89.4 percent).

Billups was a five-time NBA All-Star, including four with the Pistons (2006-2009) and one with the Nuggets (2010), and led the Pistons to back-to-back appearances in The Finals in 2004 and 2005, including an NBA Championship victory in 2004.

© 2017 WKYC-TV